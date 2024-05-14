Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Buildings in Inverness had to be evacuated after a gas leak from a train

A gas leak from a freight train has forced buildings in Inverness to be evacuated and railway lines to be closed. Gas distribution firm SGN said on Tuesday (May 14) said it was responding to a gas leak from a train carrying tanks.

The firm posted on X: “We’re responding to a gas escape involving a train carrying tanks which supply our network. We’re working with @PoliceScotland & @ScotRail to resolve the incident as quickly as possible. ScotRail services in and out of #Inverness station have been cancelled until further notice.”

Police Scotland said they were alerted to “a gas leak from a train in Inverness” at about 10.25am. They said: “Emergency services are in attendance and the public are asked to avoid the Millburn Rd and Academy St areas. The Eastgate Shopping Centre and Morrisons have been evacuated as a precaution.”

Network Rail also said they had to close all lines to/from Inverness following the incident. In an update issued at 1.30pm, Network Rail said all lines have reopened.