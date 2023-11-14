Derbyshire explosion: man airlifted to hospital and homes evacuated after explosion in New Mills
Firefighters were called to the scene after a suspected residential gas explosion in New Mills, Derbyshire
A man has been airlifted to hospital and residents have been evacuated from a Derbyshire neighbourhood after a suspected gas explosion. Emergency services were called to Ollersett Avenue in New Mills shortly after 8.00am on Tuesday 14 November. According to local reports, a bungalow on the street was left seriously damaged after the suspected gas leak and subsequent explosion.
A Derbyshire Fire and Rescue spokesman said: "Fire crews from New Mills, Glossop, Whaley Bridge and Buxton with the command support unit were called to the incident at 8.07 hours this morning. Twelve properties in the surrounding area have been evacuated.
Advertisement
Advertisement
"Those who have been evacuated from their properties are asked to attend New Mills Leisure Centre to register that they have been evacuated. Firefighters are working to make the scene safe alongside partners from Derbyshire Constabulary, Derbyshire County Council and East Midlands Ambulance."
Derbyshire Police said in a statement: “Officers are in attendance but this is in support of the immediate response to the incident – we will support any investigation that flows from this in due course.” The force have also told local who have not been evacuated to keep their windows and doors closed.
The residents of the 12 homes evacuated have been put in place at a makeshift rest centre in a nearby leisure centre, according to High Peak Borough council. One resident told the MailOnline: "The man was removed from the home before the fire started, thankfully, but is apparently injured."