Firefighters were called to the scene after a suspected residential gas explosion in New Mills, Derbyshire

A man has been hospitalised and residents have been evacuated after a suspected gas explosion in New Mills, Derbyshire. (Credit: Getty Images)

A man has been airlifted to hospital and residents have been evacuated from a Derbyshire neighbourhood after a suspected gas explosion. Emergency services were called to Ollersett Avenue in New Mills shortly after 8.00am on Tuesday 14 November. According to local reports, a bungalow on the street was left seriously damaged after the suspected gas leak and subsequent explosion.

A Derbyshire Fire and Rescue spokesman said: "Fire crews from New Mills, Glossop, Whaley Bridge and Buxton with the command support unit were called to the incident at 8.07 hours this morning. Twelve properties in the surrounding area have been evacuated.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"Those who have been evacuated from their properties are asked to attend New Mills Leisure Centre to register that they have been evacuated. Firefighters are working to make the scene safe alongside partners from Derbyshire Constabulary, Derbyshire County Council and East Midlands Ambulance."

Derbyshire Police said in a statement: “Officers are in attendance but this is in support of the immediate response to the incident – we will support any investigation that flows from this in due course.” The force have also told local who have not been evacuated to keep their windows and doors closed.