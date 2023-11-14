Residents reported seeing a lot of smoke near a house where a fatal blaze in Hounslow, west London, later claimed the lives of five people

A blaze which killed five members of a family, including three children, may have been caused by a firework - with residents reporting a lot of smoke around that night.

Ten fire engines and around 70 firefighters were called to the fire in Channel Close, Hounslow, at 10.26pm on Sunday, London Fire Brigade said.

The ground floor and first floors of the mid-terraced house were destroyed by the fire and part of the roof was also damaged. Five people on the first floor of the building were pronounced dead at the scene, the brigade said.

The adults who lived at the home have been named locally as Aroen Kishen and his wife Seema. The Metropolitan Police said three children were thought to have died in the blaze and that those killed were all believed to be members of the same family.

Metropolitan Police Chief Superintendent Sean Wilson with London Fire Brigade's Jonathan Smith after the house fire in Channel Close, Hounslow, in which five people have died. Picture: George Lithgow/PA Wire

One man, believed to be Mr Kishen, left the property before emergency crews arrived and was later taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. One person remained unaccounted for.

Residents from the area described seeing smoke on Sunday evening, but were unsure if it was related to Diwali fireworks. Flowers were left at the scene on Monday afternoon, and the police cordon was still in place. The Met said the cause of the fire was under investigation, but that no arrests had been made.

Speaking at a press conference at the scene, Chief Superintendent Sean Wilson, when asked if he could rule out fireworks as a possible cause of the fatal blaze, said: “At this stage, this is being investigated both by ourselves and specialist fire officers. I am not ruling anything out, I don’t think we are in a position to do that. We keep an open mind, it is such an early stage and there is an awful lot of work to be done.”

Nick Marbrow, who lives on Sutton Road, with a view towards the burned-out house from his home, said he noticed an “unusual amount of smoke” on Sunday evening.

He said: “When I went to bed last night, I could see a lot of smoke. I could see an unusual amount of smoke, but then it is Diwali, there were fireworks going off. It’s very unusual for this area, it’s safe around here.”

Ashish Sosniah, who was passing the street on his way to temple, said he saw fireworks going off “for an hour” between 8pm and 9pm. He said: “There were lots of fireworks going off for Diwali. I could see white smoke.”

Mr Sosniah said that when he next passed at around 11.30pm there were emergency services at the scene.

Dileep Singh, 54, travelled from Manchester to Channel Close, where his brother-in-law was at home with his wife, three children and two adult guests. He told the Evening Standard: “I received a call and came as soon as I could with my wife, we are desperate for information. My brother-in-law is alive but I don’t know what has happened to everyone else.”

London Fire Commissioner Andy Roe said: “This is a terribly sad incident and the thoughts of all of us at London Fire Brigade are with the family, friends and all those affected at this difficult time."