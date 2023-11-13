Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The London Fire Commissioner has offered his condolences after the tragic death of five people at a house fire in Hounslow - as the Met police said that all five were from the same family.

Andy Roe said: "This is a terribly sad incident and the thoughts of all of us at London Fire Brigade are with the family, friends and all those affected at this difficult time. Staff will be in the local community today to offer support and advice where needed.

“The welfare of our staff is very important and all those involved will be offered support from our counselling and trauma service.”

Ten fire engines and around 70 firefighters were called to a house fire on Channel Close in Hounslow at about 10.30pm yesterday. The ground floor and first floors of a mid-terraced house were destroyed by fire and part of the roof was also damaged by the blaze.

Chief Superintendent Sean Wilson from the Metropolitan Police, who responsible for policing in Hounslow, said: “My thoughts are with the loved ones of those who very sadly lost their lives in this tragic incident. I don’t underestimate the impact that this will have on the wider community and beyond. I understand that there will be a demand for answers and my officers are working to establish exactly what has happened.”

Police have launched an investigation.

One man left the property before firefighters arrived and was taken to hospital by London Ambulance Service crews. Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus found a further five people on the first floor of the building who were sadly pronounced dead at the scene. One person remains unaccounted for.