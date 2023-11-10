Detectives investigating the murder of a 16-year-old in Ladywood, Birmingham on Sunday have found the body of a second teenager.

Detectives investigating the murder of a 16-year-old boy who was shot in Birmingham on Bonfire Night have found the body of a second teenager. West Midlands Police said the body was found at around 10.30 on Friday (November 10) by cops carrying out searches in connection with the first teenager's death.

The body was found on land next to a canal on Lighthorne Avenue, the same street where the 16-year-old boy was shot on Sunday. West Midlands Police said the discovery is being linked to the murder of the teenager, who died in hospital from his injuries on Tuesday.

The police said a gun was found at the same time and in the same area as the body found today and will be forensically examined. They are also not looking for anyone else as part of their investigation into the death of the 17-year-old.

Police said the third teenager remains on bail while officers establish the circumstances of the first death, and he has not been arrested in connection with the second death.

Det Supt Shaun Edwards, from our Homicide team, said: "This is a tragic development in our investigation, and our thoughts are with everyone who has been impacted by the events of the last week.

"Our investigation into what has happened will continue for some time, and we will be supporting the families involved throughout. Neighbourhood officers continue to patrol the area to offer reassurance, and I'd encourage anyone with information to get in touch with us."