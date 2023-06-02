Holidaymakers are subject to strict alcohol rules in some of the most popular parts of Spain

British holidaymakers travelling to Spain this summer face strict alcohol rules in some areas as the country clamps down on drunken behaviour.

New laws introduced by the regional government in Spain’s popular Balearic Islands means that tourists now face limits on the sale and availability of alcohol.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Holiday hotspots including the resorts of Magaluf (Calvià), Playa de Palma on the island of Mallorca and San Antonio (San Antoni de Portmany) on the island of Ibiza all have strict rules on the consumption of alcohol.

Under the rules, happy hours, open bars, two-for-one drinks, pub crawls and party boat trips are all banned, as well as the sale of alcoholic drinks from vending machines.

British holidaymakers travelling to Spain this summer face strict alcohol rules in some areas (Photo: Getty Images)

The move is part of attempts by the government to address the issues of “over-consumption of alcohol”, with the aim of improving the image of these popular party resorts, which are all well-known for boozy behaviour.

The UK Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office states: “In designated areas of the resorts, there are prohibitions on happy hours, open bars (such as all you can drink in 1-hour offers), the sale of alcohol from vending machines, self-service alcohol dispensers and the organising of pub-crawls and party boat trips.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“The law also prohibits “off-licence” sales between 9.30pm and 8am. In addition, hotels and other establishments are obliged to evict clients found to be behaving dangerously on balconies, with fines for both the client and the establishment.”

Some local councils in Spain have also banned alcohol from being consumed in the street and will issue on-the-spot fines for those who break the rules. There are also strict controls on drinking and sexual activity in public places, including beaches.

Strict alcohol rules apply to all-inclusive trips in Magaluf, El Arenal and San Antonio (Photo: Getty Images)

Ibiza and Majorca are also cracking down on certain types of parties. Anyone who attends a party that takes place in a protected natural space, or is too close to local homes, could potentially be fined up to £25,000, including those who organise, market, advertise and attend the event.

In addition, strict alcohol rules also apply to holidaymakers that have booked all-inclusive trips in Magaluf, El Arenal and San Antonio on the island of Ibiza. The law, introduced in January last year, limits all-inclusive guests to six alcoholic drinks per day - three at lunch and three with an evening meal - instead of having free-flowing drinks all day.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Balearic Islands Tourism minister Iago Negueruela said previously: “We want British tourists. We don’t want this type of tourism. British tourism is essential for our islands. We share with the British government the view that some images of British tourists are embarrassing.

“We want to put a stop to bad behaviour. We will increase the police presence in these areas and the number of inspectors. We will have zero tolerance for tourism excesses.”

Travel association ABTA backed the alcohol limit, saying it “strongly supports” the rules that “improve the health and safety of holidaymakers, as well as the welfare of local communities”.