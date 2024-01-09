A drone photograph of traffic on Eastern Road while repairs took place during a similar incident last month. (Picture: Marcin Jedrysiak)

A major road in and out of Portsmouth has closed while repairs are made to a burst sewer causing traffic chaos. One lane of Eastern Road was shut on Thursday 3 January while workers attempted to tackle the damage caused by a burst sewer main.

Southern Water then announced that the southbound carriageway from the roundabout up to Anchorage Road will be closed again from 8pm on Friday 5 January until this afternoon (Tuesday 9 January). The road is a major route into the city and has been closed several times recently due to similar issues that required fixing by the water company.

Councillor Gerald Vernon-Jackson, cabinet member for transport at Portsmouth City Council, has said: "It's really disappointing that it looks as if lack of investment over many years by Southern Water means that the sewers are not fit for purpose, and that they are bursting - causing real problems for local people."

Delays are building this morning as people try to find alternative routes. Hampshire County Council Traffic & Travel, formerly known as ROMANSE, reports: “#A3 Southbound - approx 60-minute delays on London Rd between Rockville Drive/Maurepas Way #Waterlooville and A27/#M27 Portsbridge Rbt.” The traffic monitoring system earlier reported delays on the A3M southbound between Waterlooville and the Havant bypass due to Eastern Road southbound being shut.

Southern Water has warned people travelling to Portsmouth to plan their journey and allow extra time. It said: : “The closure will be from 8pm Friday 5 January, to Tuesday 9 January in the afternoon. This is due to a sewer burst in the morning of Wednesday 3 January, to the north of the bridge. Our teams are on site and tankers have been deployed to assist with removing excess water and to avoid flooding.

“Due to the traffic disruption this is causing, anyone travelling to Portsmouth is being advised to plan their journey and allow extra time. For the latest traffic information people can check Portsmouth City Council's @Portsmouthroads on X (formerly known as Twitter)."

