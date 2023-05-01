Two trains per hour to run to Terminal 5 as peak times extended and services increased on Crossrail routes

A 24-trains-per-hour service and direct links between Essex and Heathrow Airport will begin on London’s Elizabeth line in the coming weeks, Transport for London (TfL) has confirmed.

From 21 May the cross-London route’s full timetable will come into effect, increasing peak time frequencies from 22 to 24 trains per hour between Paddington and Whitechapel. Trains will run around every two and a half minutes under central London during peak hours - which will also be extended - while 16 trains per hour will operate at off-peak times.

Services will also run all day directly between Shenfield in Essex and Heathrow Airport’s Terminal 5 for the first time, meaning passengers will not have to change trains to reach Heathrow. Two trains per hour will run between the BA terminal and Essex, alongside four hourly trains which run to Terminal 4.

Trains will also run every five minutes between Canary Wharf and Abbey Wood at peak times as the service frequency is restored to levels that were in place May and November 2022. There will also be more services at peak time between Liverpool Street National Rail station and Gidea Park, and an increase in peak services from Reading. As part of this, some trains that were previously operated by Great Western Railway will become Elizabeth line services with reduced stops.

London Mayor Sadiq Khan said the adoption of the new timetable was the “last milestone” in the Crossrail project. He commented: "Delivering the Elizabeth line has been transformational for our city, with hundreds of thousands of Londoners and visitors now enjoying the fast and reliable trains each day.

“The introduction of the final timetable will enable the Elizabeth line to provide even more frequent, speedier journeys and better connect the capital."

The full Elizabeth Line map (Image: TfL)

The announcement comes as TfL revealed that around 600,000 people use the Elizabeth line every weekday and more than 140 million journeys have been taken since it opened last May.

Andy Lord, London's Transport Commissioner, said: "The Elizabeth line has transformed the lives of Londoners and the experience for visitors to the city in just under a year of TfL operating the service.