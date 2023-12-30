Eurostar and SouthEastern rail services cancelled because of flooded tunnel in Ebbsfleet
Eurostar and Southeastern train services have been cancelled because of a flooded tunnel in Kent
Eurostar and Southeastern trains have been cancelled because of flooding a tunnel near Ebbsfleet International station in Kent.
Southeastern Railway said no services will run between Ebbsfleet and London St Pancras International until around noon. Eurostar, which uses the same line, has confirmed it has cancelled all its services today to and from St Pancras.
It was already shaping up to be a difficult weekend on the railways, with many companies saying yesterday that due to a shortage of crews lots of services would be cancelled. Passengers have been warned to check that trains are running before turning up to stations.
