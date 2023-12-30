Eurostar and Southeastern train services have been cancelled because of a flooded tunnel in Kent

Eurostar and Southeastern trains have been cancelled because of flooding a tunnel near Ebbsfleet International station in Kent.

Southeastern Railway said no services will run between Ebbsfleet and London St Pancras International until around noon. Eurostar, which uses the same line, has confirmed it has cancelled all its services today to and from St Pancras.

