An "unexpected strike" by French Eurostar staff has led to last-minute cancellation on service through the Channel Tunnel

Festive travel between the UK and France on the Eurostar has been halted due to unexpected strikes. Picture: AFP via Getty Images

More travel chaos is on the cards for festive commuters after it was announced "unexpected strikes" by French Eurostar staff has seen services through the Channel Tunnel cancelled. All trains to London St Pancras operated by Eurostar, as well as vehicle-carrying services on the Eurotunnel Le Shuttle to and from Folkstone, have been cancelled last minute. At least 24 trains have been cancelled today alone.

It comes after pay talks between bosses and trade unions broke down. Eurostar said in a statement: “Due to unexpected strike action by Eurotunnel staff, services are currently not able to proceed through the Channel Tunnel until mid-afternoon at earliest.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

All services before 7pm have been cancelled. Those booked on services at this time or after were warned by the train operator that “we cannot exclude additional last-minute cancellations, which may include your train”.