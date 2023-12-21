Euston: all trains cancelled through London station due to fault on the line just days before Christmas
A fault to overhead electric wires has seen train services travelling through London's Euston station come to a standstill
Train services running through London Euston have been cancelled during one of the busiest travelling periods of the year.
A fault to over head electric wires near Hemel Hempstead has led to the cancellation of all service calling at the major station. The delays come just days before Christmas, with many travelling across the country.
According to National Rail, services affected include:
- Avanti West Coast services between Birmingham New Street / Blackpool North / Chester / Crewe / Edinburgh / Glasgow Central / Holyhead / Lancaster / Liverpool Lime Street / Manchester Piccadilly / Wolverhampton and London Euston
- London Northwestern Railway services between Birmingham New Street / Bletchley / Coventry / Crewe / Milton Keynes Central / Northampton / Rugby / Tring and London Euston
- Southern between Watford Junction and East Croydon
National Rail said: "Due to damage to the overhead electric wires near Hemel Hempstead, journeys between Milton Keynes Central and London Euston / East Croydon are being severely disrupted. As a result, some trains may be cancelled, delayed by up to 90 minutes or revised. Major disruption is expected until 17:30."
Various ticket acceptance schemes have been made available for those impacted by the cancellations or delays. More information can be found here.
