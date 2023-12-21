Sheffield Christmas Market has been forced to close as high winds from Strom Pia hit northern parts of the UK

Storm Pia has arrived in the UK, with travel warning in place and Christmas markets forced to close over safety concerns. Speeds of up to 80mph are expected across the country, with a yellow weather warning for wind in place for the majority of the UK until 9pm this evening.

Stephen Dixon, a Met Office spokesman, said: “It is quite a wide wind warning area. Gusts are forecast quite widely to be 45mph to 55mph, possibly 65mph to 70mph to the east of high ground in Scotland. The strongest winds are likely to be found in the north and north-east of Scotland, including the Northern Isles, with 70mph to 80mph in the morning.”

Sheffield Christmas market has been forced to closed due to the extreme weather, writing on Facebook: "The Christmas Market is closed this morning due to the weather conditions. Look out for further updates throughout the day." It was also confirmed that bosses had met with council representatives, confirming the market is likely to stay closed for the entire day.

Train operators have also warned commuters of Christmas travel disruption, with TransPennine Express strongly "urging" people not to travel on services to and from Edinburgh from the mid-afternoon. Kathryn O’Brien, customer experience and operations director for the train operator, said: “Our number one priority is to keep our customers and colleagues safe, and we will be doing all we can to keep people moving in difficult conditions. We are urging anyone travelling across the affected routes to plan ahead, allow extra time, check their journey up until the last minute, and follow the guidance provided.”

Speed restrictions were in place and some services between Edinburgh and north-west were cancelled until the afternoon. Network Rail said services would be heavily affected in northern Scotland, with inspections taking place on The West Highland line, Kyle of Lochalsh line, and the Far North line, along with Inverness-Inverurie services.