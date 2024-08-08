Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A major road near Peterborough has been closed to traffic following an early morning fatal collision.

The A1 near Wittering has been closed to all traffic after the collision, which occurred near the RAF Wittering base. Police said said the crash happened just after midnight on Thursday, August 8.

Cambridgeshire Constabulary said: “The A1 is shut in both directions following a fatal collision at Wittering. The incident near the entrance to RAF Wittering happened at just after midnight.

“The closure is between the A47 and A43 junctions. Contact us on 101 with information or dashcam footage.”

National Highways said in an update: “The A1 in Cambridgeshire is closed in both directions between the A47 (Wansford) and the A43 (Stamford) due to a serious collision. Cambridgeshire Police are in attendance and leading the scene. Due to the nature of the incident, the road is expected to remain closed for an extended period of time.”

Northbound traffic is instructed to following the hollow diamond diversion route. This will take you off the A1 at the A47 Wansford, before using the A47 and A43 to rejoin the A1. Southbound traffic should use the hollow triangle diversion, which is the same route in reverse.