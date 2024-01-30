Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Finnair announced yesterday (Monday 29 January) that it expects to cancel about 550 flights this week due to labour union strike action against the Finnish government. The 48-hour strike will take place on 1 and 2 February with the walkout significantly impacting operations at Helsinki airport.

Finnish unions have protested in recent months against the right-wing government's plan to favour local work agreements over centralised bargains, limit political strikes and make it easier to terminate work contracts. The strikes will cause significant delays.

The airline said: "The political strike will have a significant impact on Helsinki Airport's operations and on Finnair's flight operations. Finnair will implement flight cancellations in its systems one flight at a time, starting from this morning (Tuesday 30 January).”

Finnair is cancelling over 500 flights this week due to a labour union strike - and it has been warned there could be major travel delays. (Photo: AFP via Getty Images)

It aims to operate only a few flights during the strike, with affected customers being informed directly. The airline added that customers would be offered alternative routes. Long-haul flights with connections from Helsinki on strike days will be rerouted directly to destinations.

Finnair pointed out that ground handling services, including baggage loading and in-flight catering, could also be affected, as well as check-in and security. This would potentially delay the flights that will operate during the 48-hour strike. The carrier also warned that since there are many cancellations and customers, processing travellers’ requests to cancel or rearrange flights can take up to two days.