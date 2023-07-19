More than 100,000 holidaymakers will be affected by summer flight cancellations

Planned strikes by DHL workers at Gatwick Airport have been suspended following an improved pay offer.

The company’s 600 workers at the airport will be balloted on the new offer meaning strikes scheduled to take place from 28 July to 1 August will now not go ahead. The Unite union confirmed the update before warning that fresh strike dates will be announced if workers reject the deal.

Strikes by around 450 Unite members employed by private contractors ASC, Menzies Aviation and GGS are still scheduled to take place as planned from 28 July to 1 August, followed by a further four days from 4 to 8 August.

Unite regional officer Dominic Rothwell said: “As an act of good faith, Unite’s Gatwick DHL members have agreed to suspend their first set of strikes while they are balloted on the new offer.

“Strikes by ASC, Menzies and GGS workers are still scheduled to go ahead. Unite urges the remaining employers to return to the negotiating table and put forward an offer our members will accept.”

EasyJet has axed around 1,700 flights scheduled between July and September due to strikes (Photo: Adobe)

Gatwick said last week that it is activating contingency plans to cope with the threat of disruption from the walkouts at the height of the summer holiday season.

It comes as the airport is already suffering major disruption due to air traffic control (ATC) restrictions, with strikes, staff shortages and air space closures related to the war in UKraine meaning ATC providers are limiting flights across Europe.

Gatwick is the busiest single-runway airport in the world, but its flight numbers are currently capped at peak times due to the ATC issue.

The problem has forced easyJet, which has Gatwick as its main airport of operations, to cancel 1,700 summer flights due to the threat of disruption. The airline said flights scheduled to depart between July and September have been axed due to air traffic control (ATC) restrictions, most of which are from Gatwick, with the move affecting 180,000 passengers.

A statement from easyJet said: “We are currently operating up to around 1,800 flights and carrying around 250,000 customers per day with more crew and pilots flying than ever before and like all airlines, we review our flights on an ongoing basis.

“As Eurocontrol has stated, the whole industry is seeing challenging conditions this summer with more constrained air space due to the war in Ukraine resulting in unprecedented ATC delays, as well as further potential ATC strike action.

“We have therefore made some pre-emptive adjustments to our programme consolidating a small number of flights at Gatwick, where we have multiple daily frequencies, in order to help mitigate these external challenges on the day of travel for our customers, and we continue to operate around 90,000 flights over this period.

“Customers whose flights are affected are being informed, with 95% of customers being rebooked onto an alternative flight and all customers provided with the option to rebook or receive a refund. We are sorry for any inconvenience that this may have caused.”