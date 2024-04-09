Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A major Aintree travel warning has been issued ahead of this year’s Grand National which is set to take place from 11 to 13 April. The main race will be staged on Saturday 13 April and many thousands of racegoers are expected to pour into the region over coming days.

The three-day Festival takes place at Aintree Racecourse on the outskirts of Liverpool. Train operating company Northern has warned fans not to gamble on travelling without a ticket, saying 'chancers' will be met by teams of revenue protection officers deployed at key stations across the region.

Anyone caught without a valid ticket or ‘promise to pay’ notice may be issued with a £100 penalty fare, which is reduced to £50 if paid within 21 days. Mark Powles, commercial and customer director at Northern, said: “We know from experience that all major events encourage some people to think they’ll get away with not buying a ticket for their journey. By publicising this clampdown in advance, we hope less people will 'chance it' and end up £100 down before they even get to the racecourse.”

Train services in and around Liverpool are expected to be busy over the three-day event. Travellers are encouraged to allow extra time for their journey.

Northern urged anyone needing assistance to speak to a member of station staff or contact Passenger Assist on 0800 138 5560. This year there will be a maximum of 34 horses running in the 2024 race, down from 40 in 2023 as the event tries to become safer. The final horses will be confirmed on Thursday 11 April, two days before the race, and if a horse is withdrawn after that time they will not be replaced.

Forecasters for the BBC claim it will be bright with sun breaking through the clouds on Friday and Saturday, just in time for Ladies Day and the National. Looking ahead, the Met Office reports: "Rather cloudy on Thursday and Friday with rain or drizzle at times. Feeling warmer."

The BBC outlook for Wednesday to Friday reads: "Cloudier, wet and windy once again on Wednesday with outbreaks of mainly light rain and drizzle. Overcast for much of Thursday, with damp conditions to begin as patchy light rain on drizzle clears south-eastwards.