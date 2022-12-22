Border Force workers from the Public and Commercial Services Union are set to strike for eight days over the Christmas holiday period.

Airports, including London Heathrow, could be forced to close this Christmas due to UK Border Force strikes.

Officials were unable to rule out closures under worst-case contingency plans when staff walk out from this Friday (23 December), despite soldiers and civil servant volunteers being trained to conduct border checks in an attempt to minimise disruption.

This scenario, although “unlikely”, has been prepared for by UK airports. However, Border Force chief operating officer Steve Dann has said closures remain “unlikely”, adding that the government has a “reasonable expectation” that it would be able to keep “most if not all ports open.”

It comes as the Public and Commercial Services Union (PCS) is preparing for industrial action, with around 1,000 staff at passport checking desks set to strike every day from 23 December until New Year’s Eve, excluding 27 December. London Heathrow, London Gatwick, Manchester, Birmingham, Cardiff, and Glasgow airports will all be affected by the walkout, as will the port of Newhaven in East Sussex.

But how likely are airport closures, what is expected to happen, and what has been said by Border Force?

Border Force workers are striking for eight days over Christmas. Credit: Getty Images

Will airports close?

UK airports being forced to close as a result of the strikes remains unlikely, although not impossible.

Bernard Lavelle, an aviation consultant, told the i newspaper: “Closing airports is unlikely as airports will have operational plans in place to deal with the Border Force strikes. If it seems as if demand may exceed supply and as a last resort, airports may cap capacity to ensure that the UK Border area is not overwhelmed. Airports can limit the number of flights per hour or, as LHR [Heathrow] has done in the past, limit the number of passengers, perhaps on an hourly basis.

“If airports had to close – very unlikely – it would be a result of poor operational planning by the relevant airports. Much more likely, is delays and cancellations due to queues at border control and the knock on effects this will have on flights and of course on passengers.”

Some of these “operational plans” include drafting in military personnel and civil service volunteers to replace striking workers. Troops have also been trained to drive ambulances and firefight to help mitigate industrial action in the emergency services sector, the government previously announced.

Officials have warned that queues, long waiting times, and delays are likely during strike days. Credit: Getty Images

However, the case in which closures may be necessary would be to protect safety and security at borders, which Mr Dann has said is “non-negotiable”. He explained: “Our contingency workforce will not be able to operate with the same efficiency as our permanent workforce. As in the case with any industrial action, we simply will not know the levels of Border Force permanent officers who will report for duty each day and what the operational impacts might be.”

There were also warnings earlier this week that replacement workers may not have the skills needed to spot modern slavery victims, but a Home Office spokesperson assured passengers: “Border Force’s number one priority is to deliver a safe and secure border, and we will never compromise on this.

“All contingency staff will be trained for the relevant duties they will undertake. We use a range of methods to identify potential criminal activity at the border and will continue to ensure that those who attempt to break the law are dealt with accordingly.”

Will London Heathrow close?

London Heathrow is one of the airports that will see strike action, so if closures do occur, the UK’s largest and busiest airport could be affected. This is the full list of airports which will be hit by industrial action:

Heathrow

Gatwick

Manchester

Birmingham

Cardiff

Glasgow

What should passengers do?

While closures are still unlikely, delays and disruption are not - and passengers have been advised to prepare for this scenario. Those travelling should use e-gates if they are eligible to do so, as this could cut waiting times. They are also advised to check with staff, airlines and travel agents whether there has been a change to their flight.