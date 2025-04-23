Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A major trunk road will be shut for the morning after an accident which has necessitated “complex” police investigation work.

The A14 in Cambridgeshire is closed eastbound between the Milton Interchange - Junction 33 for Milton, Ely and the A10 and Junction 35 for Stow Cum Quy, Bottisham and the A1303.

National Highways said: “This is due to a serious collision and resulting vehicle fire between J34 and J35. Cambridgeshire Police, Cambridgeshire Fire & Rescue, East of England Ambulance Service and National Highways personnel attended the incident initially.

“Cambridgeshire Police remain on scene conducting a full collision investigation. They advise it is a very complex investigation and the road is expected to remain closed throughout the morning.”

Heavy traffic has been reported in the city of Cambridge sue to the diversions.

A diversion route has been set up eastbound

Traffic should exit at J33 Milton Interchange

At the roundabout take the first exit on to the A10

Follow the A10 northbound to Stretham and the roundabout with the A1123

Take the third exit from the roundabout on the A1123 eastbound

Continue to the roundabout with the A142 near Soham

At the roundabout take the third exit on to the A142 southbound

Follow the A142 southbound to J37 Exning Interchange with the A14

Turn left to re-join the A14 eastbound

Further information is available from National Highways at www.trafficengland.com or by calling 0300 123 5000.