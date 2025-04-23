A14 crash: Cambridgeshire stretch of road shut all morning as police investigate
The A14 in Cambridgeshire is closed eastbound between the Milton Interchange - Junction 33 for Milton, Ely and the A10 and Junction 35 for Stow Cum Quy, Bottisham and the A1303.
National Highways said: “This is due to a serious collision and resulting vehicle fire between J34 and J35. Cambridgeshire Police, Cambridgeshire Fire & Rescue, East of England Ambulance Service and National Highways personnel attended the incident initially.
“Cambridgeshire Police remain on scene conducting a full collision investigation. They advise it is a very complex investigation and the road is expected to remain closed throughout the morning.”
Heavy traffic has been reported in the city of Cambridge sue to the diversions.
A diversion route has been set up eastbound
- Traffic should exit at J33 Milton Interchange
- At the roundabout take the first exit on to the A10
- Follow the A10 northbound to Stretham and the roundabout with the A1123
- Take the third exit from the roundabout on the A1123 eastbound
- Continue to the roundabout with the A142 near Soham
- At the roundabout take the third exit on to the A142 southbound
- Follow the A142 southbound to J37 Exning Interchange with the A14
- Turn left to re-join the A14 eastbound
Further information is available from National Highways at www.trafficengland.com or by calling 0300 123 5000.
