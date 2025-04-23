A14 crash: Cambridgeshire stretch of road shut all morning as police investigate

Tom Morton
By Tom Morton

Editor

1 minute ago
A major trunk road will be shut for the morning after an accident which has necessitated “complex” police investigation work.

The A14 in Cambridgeshire is closed eastbound between the Milton Interchange - Junction 33 for Milton, Ely and the A10 and Junction 35 for Stow Cum Quy, Bottisham and the A1303.

National Highways said: “This is due to a serious collision and resulting vehicle fire between J34 and J35. Cambridgeshire Police, Cambridgeshire Fire & Rescue, East of England Ambulance Service and National Highways personnel attended the incident initially.

“Cambridgeshire Police remain on scene conducting a full collision investigation. They advise it is a very complex investigation and the road is expected to remain closed throughout the morning.”

Heavy traffic has been reported in the city of Cambridge sue to the diversions.

A diversion route has been set up eastbound

  • Traffic should exit at J33 Milton Interchange
  • At the roundabout take the first exit on to the A10
  • Follow the A10 northbound to Stretham and the roundabout with the A1123
  • Take the third exit from the roundabout on the A1123 eastbound
  • Continue to the roundabout with the A142 near Soham
  • At the roundabout take the third exit on to the A142 southbound
  • Follow the A142 southbound to J37 Exning Interchange with the A14
  • Turn left to re-join the A14 eastbound

Further information is available from National Highways at www.trafficengland.com or by calling 0300 123 5000.

