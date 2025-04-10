Is the A1M closed? Latest updates after motorway in Yorkshire shuts as lorry sheds load
The HGV lorry that shed its load across the A1M motorway caused a section of the road to be closed northbound between J56 Melsonby and J58 Darlington. There was congestion of approximately one mile and delays of 10 mins on approach at 7am this morning (Thursday 10 April).
National Highways since posted on X, formerly Twitter, that all lanes are now open and traffic “is being diverted via the entry and exit slips on the #A1M in #NorthYorkshire northbound between J56 #Melsonby and J58 #Darlington due the earlier incident involving a HGV that shed it's load.” It added: “Congestion of approx. 1 mile and delays of 10 mins on approach.”
The incident happened just before 6.45am this morning. Earlier images from motorway cameras show the road looking clear before the reported load being shed across the motorway.
