Holidaymakers travelling to Spain this month may face flight delays due to strike action at several major airports, Jet2 has warned.

Air Traffic Control workers affiliated with Spain’s Workers’ Commissions (CCOO) and USCA unions at 16 Spanish airports are striking for two hours every Thursday and Sunday throughout April, causing disruption to some flights.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The stoppages are held between 3pm and 5pm (2pm and 4pm UK time), except for the Canary Islands, where they occur between 7am and 9am (6am and 8am UK time).

has warned of flight delays at several major Spanish airports (Photo: Adobe)

The strike relates to ongoing disputes over pay and working conditions and affects a swathe of airports across the country, including popular holiday locations such as Alicante, Lanzarote and Ibiza.

Strikes are due to take place on 20, 23, 27 and 30 April, affecting flights travelling between 2pm and 4pm UK time. It will affect holidaymakers flying to Alicante, Lanzarote (Arrecife), Fuerteventura and Ibiza.

The budget airline has told customers to check the details of their flights so they can prepare for any possible delays on these days.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In a statement on its website, Jet2 said: “We wanted to let you know that industrial strike action that will affect Air Traffic services at the above airports (Alicante, Lanzarote (Arrecife), Fuerteventura and Ibiza) on the following dates and times: April - 20th - 23rd - 27th - 30th, between 14:00 and 16:00 (UK Time). This means that flights operating to or from these airports during these times may be delayed.

“Check-in will close 40 minutes before your flight’s scheduled departure time and in order to get you on the way as quickly as possible our friendly Customer Helpers will board your flight for your scheduled time so we are in a position to depart as soon as we can. Our UK-based Operations teams are working hard to minimise any delays and rest assured we’ll have you on your way as soon as we can.”

The Jet2 warning applies to just four airports in Spain, but the wider strike action by Spanish air traffic controllers will affect the following 16 locations:

A Coruna Airport (LCG)

Alicante-Elche Airport (ALC)

Castellon Airport (CDT)

Cuatro Vientos

El Hierro (VDE)

Fuerteventura Airport (FUE)

Ibiza Airport (IBZ)

Jerez Airport (XRY)

Lanzarote Airport (ACE)

La Palma Airport (SPC)

Lleida Airport (ILD)

Murcia Airport (RMU)

Sabadell Airport (QSA)

Seville Airport (SVQ)

Valencia Airport (VLC)

Vigo Airport (VGO)

Air traffic controllers have been asking for a 5.5% pay increase, but service providers in the privatised control towers in Spain are instead offering staggered pay increases for the years 2021 (0%), 2022 (1%), 2023 (2%) and 2024 (2.5%), which the CCOO union says “falls far short” of expectations.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The UK Foreign Office warned holidaymakers of possible delays in a recent update, stating: “Disruption to flights may occur because of possible strike action. You should consult your airline or tour operator for updates prior to travel.”

It comes as Jet2 passengers travelling to France also face potential disruption due to French air traffic controller strikes. Industrial action began on 14 March but is due to continue until Monday 1 May, meaning flights operating to or through French airspace may be delayed.

Jet2 is advising passengers to arrive at their departure airport at least two hours before their scheduled departure time. The airline said: “During Air Traffic Control Strikes we will board all Jet2.com flights for an on time departure, this will allow us to depart as soon as we are given clearance and ensure that any impact is kept to a minimum.