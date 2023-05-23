The budget airline is warning UK holidaymakers to brace for delays due to an Immigration Strike affecting Portugal

UK holidaymakers travelling to Portugal in the coming weeks are being warned to brace for disruption due to looming airport strikes.

Border staff in Portugal are scheduled to strike for several days in May and June, which is likely to cause long delays at airports.

The trade union of Portugal’s investigators, inspectors and border guards (SIIFF) has announced several strike days which run from 20 May to 26 June, and will affect the country’s main passenger airports. This includes Lisbon, Porto, Faro and Madeira.

UK holidaymakers travelling to Portugal are being warned to brace for disruption (Photo: Adobe)

At Lisbon Humberto Delgado Airport, strikes will take place between 5am and 10am on the following dates:

Saturday 20 to Monday 22 May

Saturday 27 to Monday 29 May

Saturday 3 June to Monday 5 June

Saturday 10 June to Monday 12 June

Saturday 17 June to Monday 19 June

Saturday 24 June to Monday 26 June

At remaining airports, which include Porto, Faro and Madeira, and border posts, including maritime ports, strikes are due to take place the following dates:

Monday 22 May

Monday 29 May

Monday 5 June

Monday 12 June

Monday 19 June

Monday 26 June

Jet2 is warning passengers flying to and from Portugal to prepare for delays next week due to the strike action. Addressing holidaymakers arriving into the country, the airline said: “Due to an Immigration Strike affecting Portugal, there may be longer queues at Border Control upon arrival on the Monday 29th May 2023. We apologise for any inconvenience caused.”

Meanwhile, those who are departing from Portugal next week are advised to arrive at the airport early to ensure there is enough time to clear security.

Jet2 said: “Due to an Immigration Strike affecting Portugal, there may be longer queues on Monday 29th May 2023. Please allow yourself enough time to get through by checking in and clearing security as quickly as possible.

“If you have already checked in for your flight, please allow extra time at the airport for the security procedures. Our customer helpers will be on hand to make your journey as smooth as possible. If you are travelling on a Jet2holiday, you will be advised of your transfer pick up time.”

It comes amid a wider warning from the airline about strikes taking place in France and Spain over the coming weeks. In an update on Tuesday (23 May), Jet2 said a Swissport Spain Ground Handling strike is taking place today which will affect flighs travelling to and from Reus, Barcelona, Almeria and Lanzarote (Arrecife).

The airline said: “This means that there will not be as many members of staff available at the Airport. If you’re affected, rest assured we’ll try to keep any disruption to a minimum. Please arrive at the airport at least two hours before your departure time. Check-in closes 40 minutes before a flight’s departure time.”