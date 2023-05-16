The budget airline is warning passengers of strikes in several popular holiday destinations

The budget airline has issued a travel update on its website which warns that strike action is taking place in Spain on Tuesday (16 May), supported by the Swissport Ground Handling Service in Reus, Barcelona, Almeria and Lanzarote (Arrecife).

It means that there will not be as many members of staff available at these airports, causing potential delays for passengers.

The airline is advising holidaymakers to arrive at the airport at least two hours before their flight is due to depart and to keep checking the Jet2 website for up-to-date information.

Meanwhile, the airline is also warning of possible Italian and Portuguese strike action in May and June. Ground Handling Services strikes are expected to take place in Italy on Friday (19 May), meaning flight disruption is likely.

Jet2 said it will keep customers updated once it receives further information about the strike action, but stressed that passengers arrive at their departure airport at least two hours before their flight time to help minimise delays.

The airline said: “Currently, all Jet2.com flights are planned to operate as normal. In the event of any flight delays further information can be found by using the above search panel by entering your flight number or route. As a reminder check in desks will close 40 minutes before your scheduled departure time.

“Rest assured, in the event of flight disruption our dedicated Operations teams are always working hard behind the scenes at our UK-based HQ to get you on your way as soon as possible.”

Holidaymakers travelling to Portugal in the coming weeks also face disruption due to strike action, as airport workers are due to walkout on several dates in May and June.

The strike is reportedly supported by the Portuguese Immigration Services and according to Jet2 is only currently expected to impact flights travelling to and from Lisbon Airport.

The airline added: “At present, we believe this to only have a potential impact at Lisbon Airport. We are awaiting an update on the proposed impact in Faro Airport (The Algarve) and Madeira (Funchal Airport).”

Jet2 said all of its flights to Italy are still planned to operate as normal and passengers can check for any flight delays by entering their flight number or route on its website.

It comes after Jet2 passengers faced travel disruption in April following strike action by Air Traffic Control workers in Spain and France.

The strike related to ongoing disputes over pay and working conditions and affected swathes of airports in popular holiday destinations, including Alicante, Lanzarote and Ibiza.

French air traffic controller strikes began on 14 March and are due to continue until 1 June, meaning flights operating to or through French airspace may be delayed.

Jet2 said: “During Air Traffic Control Strikes we will board all Jet2.com flights for an on time departure, this will allow us to depart as soon as we are given clearance and ensure that any impact is kept to a minimum.