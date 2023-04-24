Airport security staff in Germany are striking on Monday 24 April, forcing the airline to cancel “a small number” of flights to and from Berlin. Customers affected by the cancellations will be notified via email, text message and push notifications.

In a statement to holidaymakers with flights booked to Germany on Monday, Ryanair said: “To ensure you are kept up to date on your day of travel plans, we ask all customers to check the website www.Ryanair.com or their Ryanair App. We apologise for any inconvenience caused by this German security Strike, which is entirely out of Ryanair’s control.”

Passengers are being warned of possible flight cancellations and delays (Photo: Getty Images)

Ryanair passengers travelling to France also face potential disruption due to French Air Traffic Controller strikes. Air-traffic controllers have joined the nationwide campaign against President Macron’s proposals to raise the French retirement age from 62 to 64.

The strike action is taking place between 1 April until 1 May, meaning flights operating to or through French airspace may be delayed or cancelled. The French strikes have already forced the budget airline to cancel more than 3,300 flights this year, which Ryanair said is “unfair” and “unacceptable”.

In a statement, the airline said: “So far in 2023, French ATC had 32 days of strikes which have forced Ryanair to cancel 3,350 flights, mainly overflying France.

“It is unacceptable that France uses Min Service Legislation to protect French fights during these repeated ATC strikes, while overflights, none of which are operating to/from France, suffer all these cancellations. This is unfair. The EU must act now to protect overflights and the EU Single Market.

“Ryanair has repeatedly called on the EU Commission and Ursula von der Leyen to take action to protect EU passengers and overflights during repeated French ATC strikes.

“Ryanair calls on all passengers to sign our Protect Passengers - Keep EU Skies Open Petition. Do it today and send an urgent message to Ursula von der Leyen that EU citizens demand action to protect overflights during French ATC strikes.”

The budget carrier warned passengers to expect flight cancellations and delays over France during the strike period, adding that affected customers will be notified “as soon as possible”.

Holidaymakers are advised to monitor the Ryanair App and website for the latest updates regarding flights.

It comes as Jet2 also issued a warning to passengers about possible travel disruption as French Air Traffic Controllers walkout this month. The airline said all of its flights are planned to operate as normal on Monday, but urged passengers to check flight information at least 12 hours before departure.

In an update to passengers, Jet2 said: “During Air Traffic Control Strikes we will board all Jet2.com flights for an on time departure, this will allow us to depart as soon as we are given clearance and ensure that any impact is kept to a minimum. Please proceed to the boarding gate as soon as this is displayed on the TV screens at the airport, this will usually be in line with an on time departure time.

“We will always work to minimise any prolonged waiting times on board and aim to have you on the way as quickly as possible. Our friendly Jet2.com Red Teams at our airports and Cabin Crew on board your flight will keep you updated should you be affected by any disruption during this time.”

The airline added: “As a reminder check in desks will close 40 minutes before your scheduled departure time. Rest assured, in the event of flight disruption our dedicated Operations teams are always working hard behind the scenes at our UK-based HQ to get you on your way as soon as possible.”

EasyJet has also warned passengers about disruption to flights due to the French strikes as it called on authorities to “act now” to reduce the impact on customers.

The airline said in a statement: “When Air Traffic Controllers strike, the number of flights that can fly in, out and over France are significantly reduced. Sadly this is leading to delays and cancellations as only a small number of flights are being protected by the minimum service covers.

“We understand how disruptive this is to your travel plans which is why we’re asking the French authorities to act now and reduce the impact that these strikes have on our customers in the future. If there is any disruption to your flight you will be notified by SMS and Email along with instructions on what to do next.

