More than 300 British Airways flights will be cancelled this weekend from the major London airport, while Ryanair and EasyJet flights to and from France will be affected

Easter holidaymakers could be facing delays and cancellations as a 10-day strike at a major London airport is set to run through this weekend.

More than 1,400 Security guards at Heathrow airport will walk out from 31 March to 9 April after last-minute attempts to resolve a pay dispute failed.

British Airways has already cancelled more than 70 flights on the first day of strikes to reduce the number of passengers using the terminal.

More than 300 flights will be cancelled during the busy period with other airlines flying out of Heathrow also potentially impacted.

Meanwhile French air-traffic controllers, who look after airspace used by tens of thousands of British passengers every day, are currently taking part in strike action over pension reform.

Speaking on ITV’s Lorraine programme, travel expert Simon Calder said the action was his “biggest worry” for holidays this Easter.

Here is everything you need to know about which airports and flights will be disrupted.

Which airlines could be disrupted at Heathrow airport?

British Airways from Terminal 5 is the only airline/airport combination in the UK where a stoppage is taking place.

Anyone flying from another Heathrow terminal or a different airport should travel as normal – subject to industrial action elsewhere.

The walkout by security workers at Terminal 5 continues until Easter Sunday (9 April) unless an agreement is found. It has already caused the cancellation of 32 British Airways flights every day.

Heathrow airport is telling passengers to turn up no earlier than two hours before European flights, or three hours before intercontinental flights.

Which airlines will be affected by the strikes in France?

Air-traffic controllers have joined the nationwide campaign against President Macron’s proposals to raise the French retirement age from 62 to 64 - adding to travel disruption.

Ryanair is warning passengers of anticipated delays and cancellations on flights to, from or over France until 8 April.

The carrier said: “We apologise for any inconvenience caused by this French ATC strike, which is entirely out of Ryanair’s control.

“So far in 2023, French ATC have delayed/cancelled the flights of over 1.4 million passengers while the EU Commission does nothing to protect them. As a result, overflights (aircraft not flying to/from France) are cancelled while domestic French flights are protected.”

Michael O’Leary, chief executive of Ryanair, warned that disruption would continue through April. The airline has already had to cut 60 flights on Thursday (30 March) due to the strike by air-traffic control staff.