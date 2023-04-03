There’s expected to be widespread Easter disruption due to engineering works on the rail network

People travelling over the Easter weekend will face train delays and cancellations due to engineering works on the rail network.

West Midlands Railway (WMR) said routes would be impacted across its network between Good Friday and Easter Monday.

Jonny Wiseman, customer experience director at WMR, urged passengers to check journey planners to see if their routes had been affected.

He said: "If your route is impacted, our advice is to travel either side of the Easter weekend if possible, to avoid significant disruption and longer journey times.”

Intercity services will also be disrupted, for example on the West Coast Main Line.

Right through the Easter weekend, no trains will run to or from London Euston - trains from the West Midlands, northwest England and North Wales will terminate at Milton Keynes Central.

While at the other end of the West Coast route, southern Scotland will be cut off from England by long-term improvement work at Carstairs.

Which train services will be affected?

Avanti West Coast

London Euston and Milton Keynes Central: trains will be unable to run between these stations from Good Friday (7 April) to Easter Monday (10 April).

Trains from the north and midlands will terminate at, and start back from, Milton Keynes Central or Rugby.

Carstairs area: journeys between Carlisle and Glasgow Central / Edinburgh will be disrupted.

Caledonian Sleeper

Services on Good Friday and Easter Sunday will be retimed and diverted and will be unable to call at Watford Junction, Crewe, Preston, Carlisle, Carstairs or Motherwell. Additionally, all services will arrive at, and depart from, London Kings Cross instead of London Euston.

On Easter Sunday the 20:34 Aberdeen to Edinburgh service is cancelled - no alternative transport is provided.

Chiltern Railways

Chiltern Railways are expecting their trains between Birmingham Snow Hill and London Marylebone to be busy throughout the Easter weekend. This is due to the closure of the West Coast Main Line into London Euston, which leaves only the Chiltern Railways route open for trains between Birmingham and London.

Beaconsfield and Aylesbury Vale Parkway: buses will replace trains between these stations from Good Friday to Easter Monday.

CrossCountry

Ely and Cambridge: buses will replace trains between these stations from Good Friday to Easter Monday.

Reading and Basingstoke: trains will be diverted between Reading and Southampton Central from Good Friday to Easter Monday. Services will not call at Basingstoke, Winchester or Southampton Airport Parkway, and journey times will be extended by up to 60 minutes.

Crewe and Stafford: CrossCountry services will not be able to stop at Crewe from Good Friday to Easter Monday.

Leeds and York: CrossCountry services will be diverted and cannot call at Wakefield Westgate or Leeds on Easter Sunday.

East Midlands Railway

05:22 Derby to Nottingham service is cancelled and will be replaced by an earlier bus departing at 04:08 on Good Friday.

Stockport and Sheffield: buses will replace trains between these stations on Saturday 8 April and Easter Sunday.

Ely area: buses will replace trains between Peterborough and Norwich from Saturday 8 April to Easter Monday.

Chesterfield area: trains on all routes will be diverted between Sheffield and Derby / Nottingham and will not call at Chesterfield or Alfreton on Easter Sunday.

Following services will terminate at Bedford on Easter Sunday: 07:00 Derby to London St Pancras International, 07:24 Nottingham to London St Pancras International, and 07:51 Derby to London St Pancras International.

Derby and Chesterfield on Easter Monday: 22:32 London St Pancras International to Sheffield service will be diverted between Derby and Chesterfield, arriving Chesterfield and Sheffield later than normal and the 23:30 Sheffield to Derby service will be diverted between Derby and Chesterfield, arriving Chesterfield and Sheffield later than normal.

Gatwick Express

London Victoria: no Gatwick Express services will operate from Good Friday to Easter Monday.

Great Northern

Ely and Cambridge: buses will replace trains between these stations from Good Friday to Easter Monday.

Alexandra Palace and London Kings Cross on Easter Sunday: before 07:10, buses will replace trains between Alexandra Palace and London Kings Cross via Finsbury Park.

Ely and Kings Lynn on Easter Monday: after 22:45 buses will replace trains between these stations.

OnEaster Monday before 05:20 trains towards London will not be able to call at Welham Green or Hatfield.

On Easter Monday after 23:30 trains towards London will not be able to call at Hornsey or Harringay.

Great Western Railway

Reading, Newbury and Bedwyn: long distance trains that usually run via Newbury will be diverted and retimed from Good Friday to Easter Monday.

Reading and Basingstoke: buses will replace trains between these stations from Good Friday to Easter Monday.

Westbury and Frome on Good Friday: the following trains will be replaced by buses between Westbury and Frome: 21:30 Bristol Temple Meads to Frome and Bristol Temple Meads to Frome.

Greater Anglia

Bury St Edmunds and Cambridge: buses will replace trains between these stations from Good Friday to Easter Monday.

Ely and Cambridge: buses will replace trains between these stations on Good Friday and Easter Saturday.

Marks Tey and Ingatestone: buses will replace trains between these stations on Easter Sunday.

Witham and Braintree: buses will replace trains between these stations on Easter Sunday.

London Liverpool Street and Shenfield: journey times may be extended by up to 15 minutes on Easter Sunday.

Norwich and Cambridge North: buses will replace trains between these stations on Easter Sunday.

Thetford and Cambridge North: buses will replace trains between these stations on Easter Monday.

Bury St Edmunds and Peterborough: buses will replace trains between these stations on Easter Monday.

LNER

Leeds area: the 08:30 Leeds to Edinburgh service will be amended to start from York at 09:00 on Easter Saturday.

London North Western Railway

London Euston and Milton Keynes Central: no trains will run between these stations from Good Friday to Easter Monday. Trains from the North and Midlands will terminate at Milton Keynes Central.

Stafford and Crewe: buses will replace trains between these stations from Good Friday to Easter Monday.

St Albans Abbey and Watford Junction: buses will replace trains between these stations from Good Friday to Easter Monday.

Northern

Rainford and Kirkby: buses will replace trains between these stations on Good Friday, Easter Saturday and Easter Monday.

Hope and Sheffield: buses will replace trains between these stations on Easter Saturday and Sunday.

Rotherham area: trains will be diverted and cannot call at Rotherham Central on Easter Saturday and Sunday.

Leeds and Selby / York: buses will replace trains between Leeds and Selby, and between Leeds and York on Easter Sunday.

Hunts Cross and Liverpool Lime Street on Easter Sunday: buses will replace trains between these stations.

Due to engineering work between Horwich Parkway and Leyland: buses will replace trains between Bolton and Preston on Easter Sunday.

Lancaster / Carnforth area: buses will replace trains on Easter Sunday between: Lancaster and Barrow-in-Furness, Lancaster and Windermere, and Lancaster and Morecambe / Heysham Harbour.

Workington and Carlisle: trains will run between Barrow-in-Furness and Maryport on Easter Sunday.

ScotRail

The Carstairs area: most ScotRail services that operate via Carstairs are cancelled with a small number rerouted via Shotts from Good Friday to Easter Monday.

Motherwell / Shieldmuir area: trains will operate hourly and will not call at Motherwell or Shieldmuir from Good Friday to Easter Monday.

Dumfries and Carlisle: buses will replace trains between these stations on Easter Sunday.

South Western Railway

Woking, Basingstoke and Overton / Winchester, a revised train service will operate between London Waterloo and Portsmouth / Exeter / Weymouth / Alton from Good Friday to Easter Monday.

Whitton and Virginia Water: buses will replace trains on Easter Saturday and Sunday.

Clapham Junction and Wimbledon: an amended service will run, with trains not calling at Vauxhall or Earlsfield on Easter Sunday and Monday.

Southeastern

Tunbridge Wells and Hastings: buses will replace trains between these stations from Good Friday to Easter Monday.

London Charing Cross and London Bridge: no trains will run to / from / via London Charing Cross / Waterloo East on Easter Saturday and Sunday

Southern

Due to engineering work at London Victoria, no Southern services will be able to run to or from London Victoria from Good Friday to Easter Monday.

West Midlands Railway

Lichfield Trent Valley and Birmingham New Street: buses will replace trains between these stations from Good Friday to Easter Monday.

What parts of the Tube network will be closed?

Elizabeth Line

Due to engineering work in the London Paddington area, the following Elizabeth line changes will be made from Good Friday to Easter Monday:

No trains will run between Stratford and London Paddington. Trains that usually run between Shenfield and London Paddington will be amended to run between Shenfield and London Liverpool Street. Between London Liverpool Street and London Paddington you should use London Underground services.

Services between Abbey Wood and Heathrow Airport / Reading will run between London Paddington and Heathrow Airport / Reading only. The trains that run between Abbey Wood and Maidenhead will be cancelled altogether.

Jubilee line

On Good Friday there will be no service on the entire line until 14:00. After 14:00 there will be no service on West Hampstead-Stanmore.

From Easter Saturday to Easter Sunday there will be no service on West Hampstead-Stanmore.

Metropolitan line