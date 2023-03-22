The suspension comes after union members at Network Rail voted to accept a new pay deal from bosses

The RMT union has suspended strike action which was due to take place later this month and into April after stating that a new tabled proposal from the Rail Delivery Group (RDG) could lead to the resolution of the dispute .

Rail workers, including train guards, were expected to stage a walkout on 30 March and 1 April. Workers at 14 different train companies were due to take part in the strike action.

However, it has now been called off by the union. It comes days after RMT members at Network Rail accepted a new pay offer from bosses.

An RMT statement said: “Following further talks between RMT and the Rail Delivery Group today, a proposal was tabled by the RDG which could lead to a resolution to resolve the current national rail dispute through a new offer. The NEC has therefore suspended strike action scheduled for March 30 and April 1.

“RMT will have further talks with the RDG with a view to securing a new offer on pay, job security and working conditions. The dispute remains on and the union will continue to make preparations for a re-ballot when the current mandate runs out in mid-May.”

An RDG spokesperson said: "We welcome this positive step by the leadership of the RMT to call off their planned action on 30 March and 1 April. This is great news for our customers and for our staff.

“We are now jointly focused on working constructively towards a settlement to this dispute, which will mean we can do what we have always wanted to do – give our people a pay rise and help secure the long-term future of the railway with rewarding careers for all those who work on it.”