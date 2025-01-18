Jubilee Line: Busy London Tube service part-closed impacting travel to Premier League football game - latest TfL updates
In an update posted this morning (Saturday 18 January), TfL said there will be no service between Green Park and Stratford from 04:15am today and all day tomorrow (Sunday 19 January). It said: “Saturday 18 January, from 0415 and all day Sunday 19 January, no service between Green Park and Stratford. Replacement bus service JL3 operates between North Greenwich and Canning Town.
“Overnight journeys on Saturday morning also serve Canary Wharf, and overnight journeys on Saturday and Sunday morning also serve West Ham and Stratford. Replacement bus service JL4 operates during the day non-stop between North Greenwich and Stratford.”
A user on X, formerly Twitter, said the closure of the Jubilee Line is “mental”. The user said: “A warning, just learnt that the Jubilee Line is closed this weekend which is *mental*“.
Essex West Ham Supporters Club posted on X that the closure will impact football fans. It said: “The Jubilee Line will be closed between Green Park and Stratford all day on Saturday, impacting travel to West Ham v Crystal Palace Please check your journey before travelling.”
