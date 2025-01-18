Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A busy London Tube line is part-closed this weekend, Transport for London (TfL) has announced.

In an update posted this morning (Saturday 18 January), TfL said there will be no service between Green Park and Stratford from 04:15am today and all day tomorrow (Sunday 19 January). It said: “Saturday 18 January, from 0415 and all day Sunday 19 January, no service between Green Park and Stratford. Replacement bus service JL3 operates between North Greenwich and Canning Town.

“Overnight journeys on Saturday morning also serve Canary Wharf, and overnight journeys on Saturday and Sunday morning also serve West Ham and Stratford. Replacement bus service JL4 operates during the day non-stop between North Greenwich and Stratford.”

(Photo: André Langlois) | André Langlois

A user on X, formerly Twitter, said the closure of the Jubilee Line is “mental”. The user said: “A warning, just learnt that the Jubilee Line is closed this weekend which is *mental*“.

Essex West Ham Supporters Club posted on X that the closure will impact football fans. It said: “The Jubilee Line will be closed between Green Park and Stratford all day on Saturday, impacting travel to West Ham v Crystal Palace Please check your journey before travelling.”

West Ham is set to take on Crystal Palace today at 3pm. West Ham will be welcoming Crystal Palace to London's East End.