British Transport Police evacuated London Bridge station following reports of suspicious activity on a train from St Albans .

A major London station was evacuated and searched after a man was reported to be acting suspiciously. British Transport Police (BTP) said the incident involved reports of suspicious activity on a train from St Albans heading to the capital at around 6.30pm.

A full search of the train and the platform at London Bridge station were carried out as a precaution and that no one matching a description of the man was found and there was no risk to the public.

The incident lasted around 15 minutes - though commuters are facing delays into this evening, rail chiefs said, with National Rail saying trains would be affected until at least 8pm.

London Bridge station was evacuated by British Transport Police | Matt Crossick/PA Media Assignments

"The earlier incident that the police were dealing with at London Bridge has now been resolved," a spokesperson said. "While service recovers, Thameslink services travelling through London Bridge may still be delayed or revised."

A British Transport Police spokesperson said: "The train was stopped at London Bridge while officers carried out a full search of the train and platform as a precaution. "No one matching the description was found and while officers are satisfied there is no risk to the public, CCTV enquiries are ongoing."

It came in the wake of Saturday's devastating attack aboard a train from Doncaster to London, which saw 10 people stabbed.

Following that incident, 32-year-old Anthony Williams has been charged with 10 counts of attempted murder and another count of attempted murder and possession of a bladed article in connection with a separate incident at Pontoon Dock DLR station in the early hours of the same day.