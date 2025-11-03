A National League footballer has been named as one of the victims of the Huntingdon train stabbings last weekend.

As has been widely reported, eleven people were attacked on a train travelling from Doncaster to London on Saturday, November 1.

One person - a member of train staff - is in a “critical but stable condition” after reportedly intervening to try and protect passengers.

A police spokesperson said: “[The] casualty is a member of LNER rail staff who was on the train at the time and tried to stop the attacker. Detectives have reviewed the CCTV from the train and it is clear his actions were nothing short of heroic and undoubtedly saved many people's lives.”

Scunthorpe United right-back Jonathan Gjoshe was one of the victims of the Huntingdon train stabbing last weekend. | Scunthorpe United

Anthony Williams, 32, from Peterborough and of no fixed abode, has been charged with 10 counts of attempted murder, and will appear at Cambridge Crown Court on December 1.

Today (Monday, November 3), Scunthorpe United have confirmed that one of their players, Jonathan Gjoshe, was one of the victims. He is also one of the 10 people Williams is charged with the attempted murder of.

A club spokesperson said: “Scunthorpe United can confirm registered player Jonathan Gjoshe was one of the victims affected by the shocking attack on an LNER train bound for London on Saturday evening.

“We can confirm that Jonathan sustained non-life-threatening injuries as a result of the attack, but currently remains in hospital. Due to the ongoing investigations taking place, we are currently unable to update further.

“Everyone at the club, from the board, management and his teammates, along with all staff behind the scenes, sends our heartfelt well wishes to Jonathan for a full recovery, which is also extended to all the victims on board the train.”

Scunthorpe United are currently second in the Natitonal League table, just one point behind Rochdale.