Firm details on what happened on the train to Huntingdon tonight are being awaited.

So far British Transport Police have confirmed they were called, along with Cambridgeshire Constabulary, to the train. BTP have said that there were “multiple stabbings” and that two people have been arrested.

The train was coming from the northern side, and is believed to have left Peterborough at about 7.30pm. It’s thought to be the 6.25pm service from Doncaster to Kings Cross.

Cambridgeshire Constabulary said armed police attended after officers were called to the scene at Huntingdon station at 7.39pm.

In a statement on Facebook, Cambridgeshire police said: “We were called at 7.39pm with reports that multiple people had been stabbed on a train. Armed officers attended and the train was stopped at Huntingdon, where two men were arrested. A number of people have been taken to hospital.

“The incident remains ongoing and the A1307 has been closed as you approach the town centre.”

Huntingdon Station is closed, National Rail said, with all lines blocked.

London North Eastern Railway (LNER), which operates East Coast Mainline services in the UK, has urged passengers not to travel because of “major disruption”.

In a statement on X at 9.21pm, LNER said: “We are experiencing major disruption across the LNER route. Emergency services are dealing with an incident at Huntingdon station, all lines are blocked. Our advice is ‘Do Not Travel’. Please defer your travel where you can.”

Cambridgeshire Constabulary urged anyone with information about the incident to report it online at https://www.cambs.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report quoting incident 495 of November 1, or by calling 101.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer said: “The appalling incident on a train near Huntingdon is deeply concerning. My thoughts are with all those affected, and my thanks go to the emergency services for their response. Anyone in the area should follow the advice of the police.”

Home secretary Shabana Mahmood said: “I am deeply saddened to hear about the stabbings in Huntingdon. My thoughts go out to all those affected. Two suspects have been immediately arrested and taken into custody. I am receiving regular updates on the investigation. I urge people to avoid comment and speculation at this early stage. “

Paul Bristow, the mayor of Cambridgeshire and Peterborough, said in a post on X: “Hearing reports of horrendous scenes on a train in Huntingdon, Cambridgeshire. Cambridgeshire Police are at the scene and two people have been arrested. Thoughts and prayers with everyone affected.”

Other than that, not much has been released through official channels.

Social media is ablaze with reports that 10 people have been stabbed and that it is being treated as a terrorist attack. Both may be true, but neither is officially confirmed.

Chris Philp MP, who is the shadow Home Secretary for the Conservatives, said: “Horrific scenes in Huntingdon, in what seems to be a brutal mass attack by two perpetrators My thoughts are with all those injured or affected and the emergency services responding The police and government should provide an update on what happened and who has been arrested as soon as possible.”

Huntingdon was the town where Prime Minister Keir Starmer and then Home Secretary Yvette Cooper unveiled Labour's plan to restore faith in neighbourhood policing in April.