A video shows the moment armed officers ran down the platform at Huntingdon railway station, responding to a multiple stabbing incident on board a train.

Footage shows the moment emergency services including armed officers responded to a multiple stabbing incident on board a Doncaster to London King's Cross train on the evening of Saturday November 1.

10 people were initially taken to hospital, with another person presenting themselves at hospital later in the evening. Of the nine people believed to have life-threatening injuries, four have since been discharged. Two people remain in a life-threatening condition.

The train made an unscheduled stop at Huntingdon, Cambridgeshire, where armed officers and emergency services rushed to the platform.

Armed police respond to a multiple stabbing incident on board a Doncaster to London King's Cross train on Saturday November 1. | TikTok / @.qonquest

Police say a 32-year-old man, a black British national, and a 35-year-old man, a British national of Caribbean descent, were both arrested on suspicion of attempted murder in connection to the incident, which took place shortly after the train left Peterborough. Both were born in the UK. They remain in police custody this morning for questioning.

Supt John Loveless from the British Transport Police said: "At this stage, there is nothing to suggest that this is a terrorist incident.”

Anyone with information who hasn’t already spoken to police is asked to contact BTP by texting 61016 quoting reference 663 of 01/11/25.