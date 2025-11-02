A rail company has warned passengers not to travel today on the line which saw a horrific knife attack last night as trains will be severely disrupted.

The train made an unscheduled stop at Huntingdon after the attack unfolded just after Peterborough, and it it remains at the station, which is closed for investigation.

Last night’s train was the 6.25pm from Doncaster to Kings Cross. Last night a Do Not Travel notice was issued by operator LNER.

An LNER train sits at the platform at Huntingdon Station while the emergency services work | Getty Images

Customers travelling on Sunday have been told to check LNER’s online noticeboard which outlines delays and cancellations, as there may be changes at short notice, although LNER services are running to and from London Kings Cross today.

The rail company has said that tickets that were bought for Saturday or Sunday will remain valid up to and including Friday.

In a statement it said: “You don’t need to change or amend your existing ticket, but we do recommend making a seat reservation before you travel. Our teams are here to help during your journey. Please speak to our station or onboard staff if you need our support.”

Anyone who could not complete a journey on Saturday can be reimbursed for a hotel or a taxi. They have been asked to contact LNER at [email protected] , attaching a copy of the original ticket or booking confirmation email and receipts for hotels and taxis.

The chief executive of LNER David Horne said last night: “I am aware of an incident involving one of our trains. Our immediate concern is for the welfare of our customers and crew who are on board. My thoughts are with the victims.”