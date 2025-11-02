Police have revealed details about two men who were arrested after several people were stabbed on a train last night.

Superintendent John Loveless of British Transport Police has given a statement to the media at Huntingdon station.

He said that of the two men arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, one is a 32-year-old black British man and the other a 35-year-old British national of Caribbean descent. Both men were born in the UK.

Originally it was reported that 10 people were taken to hospital. In fact another person took themselves to hospital. Last night it was said that nine people were in a critical condition but several have been discharged and two are fighting for life.

Supt Lovelesss said that the incident was not being treated as a terror attack and that it was a British Transport Police investigation.

He said that trains would start to run through Huntingdon station later this morning, and that there would be a large police presence at the station.

Passenger Olly Foster recounted what happened, posting on his X account.

He said: “I only know of one attacker, he got on the train from Peterborough. He was black mid 20’s. We ran from the back of the train to the end as everyone was screaming to run, explaining there was somebody stabbing everyone and everything.

“At first I thought it was a joke, but quickly I realised they were serious. Some people coming thought he had a gun, we really didn’t know what we were up against. As I ran I put my hand on a chair, when I looked at my hand it was covered in blood.

“There was blood on the top of countless chairs, coming from 2 of the guys who had been severely stabbed ahead of me. A young girl was distraught as the attacker tried to stab her, but a hero of an older man got in the way taking a gash on his forehead.”