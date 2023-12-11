Thousands of passengers were stranded in London due to major travel disruption - and although trains are now running again there are still difficulties

Passengers wait for hours amid cancellations at London's King's Cross on Sunday December 10. Photo by NationalWorld reporter Rochelle Barrand, who was caught in the disruption.

'Extreme weather has certainly played its part' in various power line problems which have affected travel for rail passengers in the last week or so, as services have continued to be disrupted following a weekend of travel chaos.

Network Rail has apologised to customers who have been affected by the issues, which saw thousands of passengers stranded in stations from the evening of Saturday December 9 and all throughout yesterday (Sunday December 10), as multiple trains were cancelled.

Severe damage to the overhead lines between Peterborough and Grantham led to disruption on the rail network over the weekend with customers advised not to travel on Saturday evening and yesterday. I was caught in the disruption as I had spent the weekend in London, but managed to get on a train from London Kings Cross to Doncaster at 4pm, which arrived at around 7.30pm.

A Network Rail spokesperson said: “We’re really sorry for the ongoing disruption to train services on the East Coast Main Line on Sunday. Repairs to damaged overhead power lines near Grantham is well under way, and we hope to restore services on Monday (today). There has been an unusual coincidence of power-line problems in various parts of the country over the past week or so. We do not believe they are related but extreme weather has certainly played its part."

Passengers who were affected were offered reimbursements for hotel or taxi costs incurred because of the disruption as they made alternative arrangements due to not being able to travel as planned. But, people were reporting on X that hotels prices were 'sky high' in London last night as so many people were trying to find accommodation for the evening.

I heard people discussing booking an Uber taxi home from London Kings Cross to their home in Leeds, but they had been quoted around £450. Other passengers were attempting to book coaches to be able to get out of the capital, but found that the services were sold out.

Repairs have now been completed on three out of the four affected lines, with trains now able to run as normal on the southbound fast and slow lines and the northbound slow line. Some repair work still has to be carried out on the northbound fast line, however, but trains can currently use the line if they are a diesel train or are bi-mode and can switch to diesel power.

Network Rail added that they are expecting repair work to be completed overnight tonight (Monday December 11). NationalWorld has also seen multiple posts from rail passengers who have travelled to various destinations, including Edinburgh, York and Leeds this morning, or are travelling this afternoon, who have reported that although services are now running they are extremely overcrowded.

An LNER spokesperson said: “Our teams worked hard to keep customers who did travel on the move with onward transport where possible and booked hotels and taxis for those affected. We appreciate customers’ journeys were disrupted and thank them for their understanding.”

Passengers are being advised to check the details of their journey with their travel operator before they travel today. Those who had pre-purchased a ticket for Saturday evening or Sunday who did not travel due to the disruption are also being advised that they can obtain a full refund for their ticket from their point of sale.

