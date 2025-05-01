Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A major UK motorway has shut in both directions after a serious crash.

According to the traffic management system, Inrix, the M1 has been closed in both direction between junction 36 at the A61 and junction 37 at the A628. The closure is due to serious crash which happened at 9.50am. Severe delays are building up as a result of the closure.

Inrix said: "M1 in both directions closed, severe delays due to serious accident between J36 A61 (Barnsley South / Hoyland) and J37 A628 Whinby Road (Barnsley / Dodworth)." The condition of the drivers and any passengers is not known at this stage.

There is congestion to the A61 through Birdwell as people divert from the closure. Northbound carriageway is now fully open with no restrictions in place, but southbound remains closed.

The incident occurred between junction 36 (Hoyland) and junction 37 (Barnsley). National Highways has said to “expect delays”. Emergency services including South Yorkshire Police have attended.

Road users travelling southbound are advised to follow the hollow triangle on road signs:

Leave the M1 at J37 and at the roundabout take the 3rd exit onto the A628.

Follow the A628 for approx. five miles to the roundabout with the A629 and take the first exit onto the A629.

Continue for approx. six miles to the junction with the A616 and turn left onto the A616.

Follow the A616 back to the M1 southbound J35A and take the first exit to rejoin the M1 southbound.