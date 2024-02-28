Telling news your way
M1 delays: busy motorway near Watford fully reopens after multi-vehicle collision causes tailbacks

Drivers were facing half-hour delays on approach
Heather Carrick
By Heather Carrick
4 minutes ago
The M1 near Watford has been cleared following a multi-vehicle collision - but drivers are still being warned of delays.

A multi-vehicle collision on the southbound carriageway near Junction 5 Watford caused lane closures in the early hours. Lanes have since reopened, however lane three remains closed while recovery takes place.

The recovery and subsequent lane closures were causing 30-minute delays on approach, with traffic is building up back to Junction 8 Hemel Hempstead. Traffic conditions were expected to return to normal by around 10.15am.

However, while the disruption has begun to ease, there are still some residual delays. National Highways said that drivers are still facing delays of around 20 minutes, with this set to ease further throughout the morning.

