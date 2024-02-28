Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The M1 near Watford has been cleared following a multi-vehicle collision - but drivers are still being warned of delays.

A multi-vehicle collision on the southbound carriageway near Junction 5 Watford caused lane closures in the early hours. Lanes have since reopened, however lane three remains closed while recovery takes place.

The recovery and subsequent lane closures were causing 30-minute delays on approach, with traffic is building up back to Junction 8 Hemel Hempstead. Traffic conditions were expected to return to normal by around 10.15am.