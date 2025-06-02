A crash has seen a lane on a motorway closed - and led to delays.

The M1 northbound is seeing delays after the collision, which happened at about 5.15am.

Delays on the M1 near Loughborough | Motorwaycameras.co.uk

It is between Junction 22 for Coalville and the A50, and Junction 23 for Loughborough and the A512. Recovery vehicles are en route to the scene.

Leicestershire Police said: “There will be delays in the flow of traffic.”

National Highways said: “There are currently delays of 30 mins and approx 3 miles of congestion.”