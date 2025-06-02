M1 Leicestershire traffic update: Delays after crash near Loughborough
A crash has seen a lane on a motorway closed - and led to delays.
It is between Junction 22 for Coalville and the A50, and Junction 23 for Loughborough and the A512. Recovery vehicles are en route to the scene.
National Highways said: “There are currently delays of 30 mins and approx 3 miles of congestion.”
