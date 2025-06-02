M1 Leicestershire traffic update: Delays after crash near Loughborough

Tom Morton
By Tom Morton

Editor

17 minutes ago

A crash has seen a lane on a motorway closed - and led to delays.

The M1 northbound is seeing delays after the collision, which happened at about 5.15am.

Motorwaycameras.co.uk

It is between Junction 22 for Coalville and the A50, and Junction 23 for Loughborough and the A512. Recovery vehicles are en route to the scene.

Leicestershire Police said: “There will be delays in the flow of traffic.”

National Highways said: “There are currently delays of 30 mins and approx 3 miles of congestion.”

