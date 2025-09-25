Drivers are being warned of “slow moving traffic” on a major motorway in London this morning.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There is a lot of traffic building up on the M20 between Junction 2 and Junction 1 due to a “vehicle fire”. Kmfm News posted on X: “The #M20 is blocked London bound with stationary traffic due to a vehicle fire between J2 for Wrotham and J1 for the M25 Swanley Interchange”.

KCC Highways also posted: “Farningham, M20 J2-J1: Slow moving traffic Londonbound on M20 between J2 Wrotham and J1 Swanley following a vehicle fire. Expect long delays and allow extra time for your journey”.

A user commented: “It’s not slow moving. Been stationary for 30mins”.

It is not clear at the moment the nature of the incident and if there are any injuries.