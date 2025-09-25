M20 traffic: Major motorway in London 'blocked' between J2 Wrotham and J1 Swanley after 'vehicle fire' - drivers warned of 'long delays'
There is a lot of traffic building up on the M20 between Junction 2 and Junction 1 due to a “vehicle fire”. Kmfm News posted on X: “The #M20 is blocked London bound with stationary traffic due to a vehicle fire between J2 for Wrotham and J1 for the M25 Swanley Interchange”.
KCC Highways also posted: “Farningham, M20 J2-J1: Slow moving traffic Londonbound on M20 between J2 Wrotham and J1 Swanley following a vehicle fire. Expect long delays and allow extra time for your journey”.
A user commented: “It’s not slow moving. Been stationary for 30mins”.