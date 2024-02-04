Gogglebox star Pat Webb has died after a long illness.

Part of a major motorway is closed after a “serious road traffic collision” that involved multiple vehicles. Motorists have been urged to avoid the stretch between the London Colney and St Albans junctions.

The incident occurred this morning (Sunday 4 February) and it is currently unknown how many people were injured in the pile-up - which reportedly involved several vehicles.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hertfordshire Police said: “The M25 is currently closed between junctions 22 (London Colney) and 21A (North Orbital Road/St Albans). This is while emergency services deal with a serious road traffic collision. Motorists are asked to avoid the area.”