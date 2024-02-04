M25 accident: Major motorway closed between junctions 22 and 21A after 'serious' car crash involving multiple vehicles
A horror car crash, reportedly involving multiple vehicles, has shut down the M25
Part of a major motorway is closed after a “serious road traffic collision” that involved multiple vehicles. Motorists have been urged to avoid the stretch between the London Colney and St Albans junctions.
The incident occurred this morning (Sunday 4 February) and it is currently unknown how many people were injured in the pile-up - which reportedly involved several vehicles.
Hertfordshire Police said: “The M25 is currently closed between junctions 22 (London Colney) and 21A (North Orbital Road/St Albans). This is while emergency services deal with a serious road traffic collision. Motorists are asked to avoid the area.”
A forensic investigation has reportedly been launched to investigate what happened. This is a breaking story and NationalWorld will update with more information when it is released.
