M25: Drivers face 2.5hr delays on busy Essex motorway after 'serious collision' closes road for 'several hours'
There are “severe delays” of up to two-and-a-half hours on the M25 anti-clockwise in Essex, following a collision between J28 and J27. The motorway is expected to be closed for “several hours”, according to National Highways.
In an update, the traffic service said: “The M25 in Essex is closed anti-clockwise between J28 (for the A12, near Brentwood) and J27 (for the M11) due to a serious collision. Emergency services including Essex Police are in attendance. National Highways Traffic Officers are also on scene assisting with traffic management.
“There are severe delays of 2.5 hours with congestion back to Dartford. The closure is expected to be in place for several hours for Essex police Collision investigation work and recovery work.
“Traffic within the closure is currently being released from the back of the queue. Drivers are requested to wait until instructed to turn.”
Drivers are being advised to follow the hollow triangle diversion symbol. This will take vehicles off the M25 at J28, towards the A12 and joining the M11, then re-joining the M25.
