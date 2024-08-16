Huge delays near Heathrow Airport as drivers face 60 minute queues due to M25 collision
and live on Freeview channel 276
Reports of a multi-vehicle collision on the M25 clockwise between J15 (Heathrow Airport) and J16 (M40) surfaced at around 7.3pam, with those travelling to Heathrow and beyond warned already facing lengthy delays as emergency services attended the scene. All lanes were closed for recovery, but as of 9am all but one lane remains closed.
National Highways warned that there are still “long delays of up to 60 minutes” still in place, with traffic congestion stretching back approximately five miles. Those travelling to Heathrow Airport are being warned to add time to their journeys.
National Highways said in an update on X (formerly Twitter): “We've reopened 2 lanes on the #M25 clockwise between J15 @HeathrowAirport and J16 (#M40) following the multi vehicle collision.
“1 lane now closed for recovery work. Long delays of up to 60 minute remain in effect, approx. 5 miles of congestion.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.