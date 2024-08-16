Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Drivers are being warned of major delays near Heathrow Airport that could add up to one hour onto their journey time after a collision on the M25.

Reports of a multi-vehicle collision on the M25 clockwise between J15 (Heathrow Airport) and J16 (M40) surfaced at around 7.3pam, with those travelling to Heathrow and beyond warned already facing lengthy delays as emergency services attended the scene. All lanes were closed for recovery, but as of 9am all but one lane remains closed.

National Highways warned that there are still “long delays of up to 60 minutes” still in place, with traffic congestion stretching back approximately five miles. Those travelling to Heathrow Airport are being warned to add time to their journeys.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

National Highways said in an update on X (formerly Twitter): “We've reopened 2 lanes on the #M25 clockwise between J15 @HeathrowAirport and J16 (#M40) following the multi vehicle collision.

“1 lane now closed for recovery work. Long delays of up to 60 minute remain in effect, approx. 5 miles of congestion.”