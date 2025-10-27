M25 traffic: Lanes closed on major motorway between J27 and J28 after crash - drivers warned as 'miles of congestion'

Isabella Boneham
By Isabella Boneham

Reporter

5 minutes ago
National World Top Stories Update Sunday 26 October, 2025
Lanes are closed on a major motorway causing heavy traffic.

National Highways posted on X: “3 lanes (of 4) are closed on the #M25 clockwise between J27 (#M11) and J28 (#Brentwood / #Romford) following a collision. There's approx. 5 miles of congestion on approach with delays of 45 minutes above usual journey times.”

Motorway cameras are showing heavy traffic in the area. Drivers are urged to take plenty of time when travelling.

The nature and cause of the incident has not been confirmed. More to follow.

Related topics:TrafficM25National Highways
Telling news your way
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice