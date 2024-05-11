M27 traffic: live updates as M27 and A27 eastbound shut after 'serious' collision in Portsmouth
Motorists are facing major disruptions after a “serious” collision in Portsmouth. Officers rushed to the A27 eastbound following an incident late last night (May 10). Several emergency vehicles were deployed.
Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary reported on Facebook: “Please be aware that officers are currently dealing with a serious incident on the A27 eastbound.” Our sister website Portsmouth News have all the latest details and you can see them in the blog below.
Police have closed the M27 eastbound after J12 on to the A27 up to the Eastern Road, the M275 northbound on to the A27 up to the Eastern Road and the Cosham Portsbridge roundabout slip road on to the A27 up to Eastern Road.
“Apologies for any inconvenience caused,” the force added. “We will update you once we have more.” The AA Traffic Map reports there is queueing traffic on the A27 eastbound as a result.
National Highways have set up a diversion route. You can find further updates by looking at our live blog at the bottom of this article.
M27 and A27 eastbound closed
Key Events
- The M27 eastbound from junction 12 and the A27 eastbound is closed.
- Hampshire police reports they are dealing with a "serious" collision.
- Multiple emergency service vehicles are at the scene.
Serious collision
This live blog will keep you updated regarding the serious collision which took place on the A27 eastbound last night.
A large stretch of road remains closed while police are at the scene.
National Highways Update
National Highways reports the route is currently being cleared, with police leaving the scene following an investigation.
They said: “The A27 in Hampshire is closed eastbound between the M27 J12/M275 near Portsmouth and the A2030 near Farlington following a serious collision.
“Hampshire Police investigations have been carried out throughout the night and are now complete.
“We're now in the process of specialist clean up works along with emergency repairs. The closure is expected to remain in place throughout the morning.“
Diversion route
National Highways have set up a diversion route due to the road closures: Motorists are advised to follow the Hollow Circle diversion symbol on road signs.
1. Exit the M27 at J12, briefly onto the M275.
2. At the signalised junction go straight over on to Southampton Road (A3).
3. At the Spur Road roundabout, take the 2nd exit onto Havant Road.
4. At the junction with the A2030, turn right on to the A2030 (Eastern Road).
5. Continue on the A2030 and re-join the A27 eastbound.
Public transport delays
Stagecoach South reports they are suffering severe delays on bus services heading towards Havant.
The 700 services to and from Chichester is being diverted via Cosham and Farlington towards Havant.
Man hospitalised following collision
Police have confirmed that a man has been hospitalised with serious injuries following the crash.
A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesman said: “We were called just after 11pm yesterday (May 10) to a report of a collision on the A27 involving a car and a pedestrian.
“The pedestrian, a man in his 30s, has suffered serious injuries and has been taken to hospital.
“His family have been informed. The road remains closed.”
National Highways update
National Highways said they hope to reopen the A27 soon.
In a statement on X, they said: “The #A27 in #Hampshire remains closed eastbound between the #M27 J12 / #M275 near #Portsmouth and the #A2030 near #Farlington.
“We're hoping to be able to re-open the carriageway soon. There's now a 25 minute delay on approach on the #M27 eastbound between J11 and J12.”
Road cleared
National Highways reports the route has now been cleared following the collision last night.
They said: “This incident is now clear, and the #A27 in #Hampshire is now OPEN eastbound between the #M27 J12 / #M275 near #Portsmouth and the #A2030 near #Farlington.
“There are still delays of over 25 minutes in the area but this should now start to ease. Thanks for your patience.”
