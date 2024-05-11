Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police are dealing with a severe collision causing disruption on M27 and A27

Motorists are facing major disruptions after a “serious” collision in Portsmouth. Officers rushed to the A27 eastbound following an incident late last night (May 10). Several emergency vehicles were deployed.

Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary reported on Facebook: “Please be aware that officers are currently dealing with a serious incident on the A27 eastbound.” Our sister website Portsmouth News have all the latest details and you can see them in the blog below.

Police have closed the M27 eastbound after J12 on to the A27 up to the Eastern Road, the M275 northbound on to the A27 up to the Eastern Road and the Cosham Portsbridge roundabout slip road on to the A27 up to Eastern Road.

“Apologies for any inconvenience caused,” the force added. “We will update you once we have more.” The AA Traffic Map reports there is queueing traffic on the A27 eastbound as a result.