M3: Delays of up to one hour after crash involving two vehicles near Winchester

Rahmah Ghazali
Live Reporter

1 minute ago
A two-vehicle collision on the M3 caused significant traffic disruption on Friday evening.

National Highways confirmed that two of three lanes are closed between Junction 9 (A34) and Junction 10 westbound near Winchester due to the incident.

In a statement posted on X (formerly Twitter), the agency said: “2 (of 3) lanes are closed on the #M3 westbound between J9 (#A34) and J10 near #Winchester due to a collision involving 2 vehicles.

“All emergency services are on scene. Delays in excess of 1 hour, approx. 4 miles of congestion.”

