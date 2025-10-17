M4 closed: Vehicle fire shuts major motorway in Wales between Junction 37 Pyle and 36 Sarn - drivers urged to avoid area as emergency services on scene
South Wales Police are at the scene of a vehicle fire on the M4 between Junction 37 (Pyle) and Junction 36 (Sarn) this morning (Friday 17 October). Lanes one and two on the eastbound carriageway have been closed while emergency services deal with the incident.
The closures are expected to remain in place for some time, and drivers are being urged to avoid the area and use alternative routes where possible. A spokesperson for South Wales Police said: “We’re grateful for the public’s patience while the incident is being dealt with.”
Traffic Wales South posted on X: “Warning - Vehicle Fire. M4 Eastbound J37 Pyle - J36 Sarn Lane 1 and 2 closed.
“Fire service are on scene. Expect delays.”