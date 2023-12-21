M5 closure: 22 tonnes of potatoes spill onto motorway from overturned lorry - as people pick them up by hand
A section of the M5 was closed as people had to pick 22 tonnes of potatoes up by hand after a lorry's load spilled when it overturned
A huge spill on the M5 saw the busy motorway closed for a period of time yesterday (December 20), with people having to pick up potatoes to clear the road. A lorry overturned on a lane on the M5 southbound near Devon between J28 (Cullompton) and J29 (Exeter).
The lorry spilled its load, 22 tonnes of potatoes, across the roads, with the closure causing drivers tailbacks approaching Cornwall. The potatoes sprawled across the carriageway, with many of the vegetables having to be picked up by hand.
Police officers and highway teams helped to clear the lanes. There were no serious injuries reported according to police.
Devon and Cornwall Police Roads Policing Team said on X: "Despite our efforts the M5S remains shut whilst we empty 22 tons of potatoes mainly by hand! We are rescuing as many as possible for charity!"
The road has now been cleared and has reopened to traffic. National Highways said: "All lanes have now reopened on the #M5 southbound between J28 (#Cullompton) and J29 (#Exeter) following the earlier overturned lorry. Traffic is now running smoothly through the area."
