M4 closure: Lorry crash closes part of motorway in Berkshire after ruptured fuel tank causes huge spill across three lanes
A lorry crash in the early hours led to a diesel spillage across three lanes of the M4, closing a section of the motorway
Part of the M4 remains shut after a lorry crash in the early morning led to a large fuel spillage across the lanes. The motorway between junction 13 Newbury and 14 Hungerford Newtown has been closed westbound, with all three lanes blocked. It comes after a lorry crashed in the area at around 2am on Wednesday (December 20).
The lorry is said to have crossed the central reservation barrier during the crash. National Highways said there was a "significant diesel spillage across the road surface", with emergency resurfacing across all three lanes.
Advertisement
Advertisement
National Highways added: "The closure is likely to be in place through the afternoon/evening peak period. Please allow extra journey time."
A diversion is place via the A34 to assist drivers heading in that direction. However, advice is currently to re-route before setting off or delay the journey if needed.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.