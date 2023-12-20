A lorry crash in the early hours led to a diesel spillage across three lanes of the M4, closing a section of the motorway

Part of the M4 remains shut after a lorry crash in the early morning led to a large fuel spillage across the lanes. The motorway between junction 13 Newbury and 14 Hungerford Newtown has been closed westbound, with all three lanes blocked. It comes after a lorry crashed in the area at around 2am on Wednesday (December 20).

The lorry is said to have crossed the central reservation barrier during the crash. National Highways said there was a "significant diesel spillage across the road surface", with emergency resurfacing across all three lanes.

National Highways added: "The closure is likely to be in place through the afternoon/evening peak period. Please allow extra journey time."