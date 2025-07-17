A motorway is seeing long delays after two lorries collided - and one overturned.

The accident happened in the midlands, on the M54 in Staffordshire between Junction 2 for Wolverhampton and Junction 3 for Cosford.

Queues on the M54 in Staffordshire this morning | Motorwaycameras.co.uk

National Highways says now, traffic is only passing the crash scene on the eastbound side on the hard shoulder - originally just both outside lanes were closed - and that while the motorway is still open there are long queues, and that drivers need to allow extra journey time.

It said: “There is a two-hour delay eastbound with six miles of congestion. Consider alternative routes.”

The AA said the accident was reported at 6.40am, and confirmed there were reports of a “rolled over truck, shed load, slow traffic, congestion [and] lanes closed.”