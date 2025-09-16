M6 closed: Major motorway shut between J4 Birmingham Airport and J4A M42 due to 'overrunning roadworks' - traffic delays 'over an hour'
National Highways posted on X this morning (Tuesday 16 September): “The #M6 remains closed between J4 @bhx_official and J4A #M42 due to overrunning roadworks. The closure is expected to be lifted later this morning.
“Delays in the area have exceeded over an hour. Please plan ahead.”
Normal traffic conditions are expected past 7:30am. Motorway cameras show cars building up on the M6 southbound motorway at Junction 4A.
Drivers are being urged to plan ahead.