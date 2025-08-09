A major motorway is closed after a lorry “smashed into the barriers” and “overturned”.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The M6 is currently closed northbound between J14 and J15 due to the collision. National Highways said: “The #M6 is CLOSED northbound between J14 (#Stafford) and J15 (#StokeOnTrent) due to a serious collision involving an overturned lorry.

“All emergency services are in attendance. Due to the nature of the incident, the road is likely to be closed for some time. More to follow.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Staffordshire Police said: “M6 J14 to J15 CLOSED - Single vehicle RTC. HGV has collided with nearside and central barriers resulting in the HGV turning over spilling diesel all over the carriageway.

“Luckily no injuries report. Road likely to be closed most of the morning for resurfacing and repairs.”

There has been no update on when the road will re-open.